Roc Nation has released a statement addressing the deadly shooting in New York City that claimed the lives of four people on Monday. A lone gunman, identified as Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, brought an assault rifle into an office building and opened fire. The Park Avenue address is home to the NFL, which Tamura spoke out against in a note he carried while claiming to suffer from CTE.

Jay-Z and Roc Nation partnered with the NFL in 2019 to assist in organizing the Super Bowl Halftime Show. “Our thoughts & prayers go out to the families who suffered a horrific loss yesterday,” the company wrote, according to Billboard. “We have those who were affected and our NFL family in our hearts.”

While Tamura appeared to target the NFL, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said afterward that he took the wrong elevator and ended up in the office of Blackstone. "He seemed to have blamed the NFL," Adams told WPIX-TV, as caught by ESPN. "The NFL headquarters was located in the building, and he mistakenly went up the wrong elevator bank." Tamura played high school football in California, but never at the NFL level.

Read More: New York City Gunman Was Targeting The NFL And Claims He Suffered From CTE In Suicide Note

NYC Mass Shooting

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also addressed the incident in a memo to staff, according to Fox News. "As has been widely reported, a gunman committed an unspeakable act of violence in our building at 345 Park Avenue. One of our employees was seriously injured in this attack," he wrote. "He is currently in the hospital and in stable condition. NFL staff are at the hospital and we are supporting his family. We believe that all of our employees are otherwise safe and accounted for, and the building has nearly been cleared."

Goodell also spoke of off-duty New York City Police Officer Didarul Islam, who was killed in the attack. "We are deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers who responded to this threat quickly and decisively and to Officer Islam, who gave his life to protect others," he further said.