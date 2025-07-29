The gunman who killed four people at a Manhattan office building on Monday was reportedly targeting the NFL headquarters, but took the wrong elevator, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Investigators say the man, identified as Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, carried a note claiming he had been suffering from CTE before taking his own life during the incident.

"He seemed to have blamed the NFL," Adams told WPIX-TV, as caught by ESPN. "The NFL headquarters was located in the building, and he mistakenly went up the wrong elevator bank." Tamura played high school football in California, but never at the NFL level. Police say he had a history of mental illness.

"As has been widely reported, a gunman committed an unspeakable act of violence in our building at 345 Park Avenue. One of our employees was seriously injured in this attack," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo to staff, according to Fox News. "He is currently in the hospital and in stable condition. NFL staff are at the hospital and we are supporting his family. We believe that all of our employees are otherwise safe and accounted for, and the building has nearly been cleared."

NYC Mass Shooting

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Among those killed was off-duty New York City Police Officer Didarul Islam. "We are deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers who responded to this threat quickly and decisively and to Officer Islam, who gave his life to protect others," Goodell said in the memo. A Blackstone employee by the name of Wesley LePatner was also shot and killed in the attack.