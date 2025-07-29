New York City Gunman Was Targeting The NFL And Claims He Suffered From CTE In Suicide Note

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (C) and City officials hold a press conference at the David H. Koch Center following a shooting in Midtown in which four people including a police officer were killed, on July 28, 2025 in New York City. Five people including a police officer and a suspected gunman were dead following a shooting July 28, 2025 at a skyscraper in central Manhattan, US media reported. The incident began around 6:00 pm (2200 GMT) when reports of gunfire prompted hundreds of police to a busy office district on the storied Park Avenue, an area popular with tourists (Photo by John Lamparski / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LAMPARSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Several people were shot and killed by a lone gunman at 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon.

The gunman who killed four people at a Manhattan office building on Monday was reportedly targeting the NFL headquarters, but took the wrong elevator, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Investigators say the man, identified as Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, carried a note claiming he had been suffering from CTE before taking his own life during the incident.

"He seemed to have blamed the NFL," Adams told WPIX-TV, as caught by ESPN. "The NFL headquarters was located in the building, and he mistakenly went up the wrong elevator bank." Tamura played high school football in California, but never at the NFL level. Police say he had a history of mental illness.

"As has been widely reported, a gunman committed an unspeakable act of violence in our building at 345 Park Avenue. One of our employees was seriously injured in this attack," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo to staff, according to Fox News. "He is currently in the hospital and in stable condition. NFL staff are at the hospital and we are supporting his family. We believe that all of our employees are otherwise safe and accounted for, and the building has nearly been cleared."

Read More: Antonio Brown Uses ChatGPT To Challenge His Attempted Murder Charge

NYC Mass Shooting
NFL: NFL Draft
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Among those killed was off-duty New York City Police Officer Didarul Islam. "We are deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers who responded to this threat quickly and decisively and to Officer Islam, who gave his life to protect others," Goodell said in the memo. A Blackstone employee by the name of Wesley LePatner was also shot and killed in the attack.

When Shane Tamura took his own life, he shot himself in the chest, according to TMZ. In part of his suicide note, he requested that his brain be studied for CTE after his death.

Read More: Antonio Brown "Clarifies" What He Meant By Having "CTE"

