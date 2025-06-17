Memphis Bleek addressed Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne's criticism of Jay-Z and the NFL's handling of the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show while speaking with TMZ for a recent interview. The comments come after Minaj appeared on a remix of Wayne's “Banned From NO" and rapped: "NFL, fire some n****s and then call us.” Wayne has been upset with Jay choosing Kendrick Lamar to perform over him with the game having been in his hometown of New Orleans.

“Why? If they fire us, they don’t need no more n*****s,” Memphis Bleek said. “So, when we done, you ain’t gone’ be able to get that bag. Chill out. We cleaning up, baby girl. You should come clean up with us.” He noted that he still takes no issue with Nicki Minaj. “I love Nicki Minaj,” he said. “I have no harsh words for the Queen of rap.”

As for Wayne, Bleek still described him as his "brother" as well. “It would be if you stop digging your own hole,” Bleek said. “Antagonizing and mentioning stuff… Let them come to you. The more you want something, the more it runs from you.”

Lil Wayne "Banned From NO"

While Nicki Minaj's verse didn't make it onto the original version of Tha Carter VI, Wayne was able to include it on the bonus edition that dropped shortly afterward.

Nicki Minaj originally stood up for Lil Wayne in a series of posts on social media, last year. She blamed Jay-Z's alleged hatred of her, Drake, and Birdman for causing him to block Wayne from the stage. “Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego,” she wrote at the time. as caught by HipHopDX. “Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!!”