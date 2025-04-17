Lil Wayne Admits He Refused To Watch Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Fans shouldn't expect Lil Wayne to collaborate with the NFL again any time in the future of the latest Super Bowl Halftime Show drama.

Lil Wayne says he's no longer interested in performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show after his dispute with the NFL for selecting Kendrick Lamar to headline last season's event. He discussed his stance on Lamar's performance during a new interview with Andre Gee for Rolling Stone.

Wayne, an avid sports fan, has been expressing his interest in performing at the Super Bowl for a number of years. He was publically heartbroken when the league decided to go in another direction for Super Bowl LIX. He revealed to Rolling Stone that he had been in communication with the NFL to determine what he'd have to do to earn a headlining spot at the event.

“To perform, it’s a bunch of things they’re going to tell you to do and not do, asses to kiss and not kiss,” he explained, “If you notice, I was a part of things I’ve never been a part of. Like [Michael] Rubin’s all-white parties. I’m doing shit with Tom Brady. That was all for that. You ain’t never seen me in them types of venues. I ain’t Drake. I ain’t out there smiling like that everywhere. I’m in the stu’, smokin’ and recording.”

Wayne also revealed that he didn't bother watching Lamar's set. Instead, he played pool with Lil Twist and stepped out for a smoke break. "Every time I looked, it was nothing that made me want to go inside and see what was going on,” he told the outlet. He added that he's not interested in ever performing at the event in the future. “They stole that feeling. I don’t want to do it. It was perfect," he said.

As for his relationship with Lamar, he further clarified that they're on good terms. Wayne even called him ahead of the Super Bowl to to give him some words of encouragement.

Lil Wayne "Tha Carter VI"

Elsewhere in his interview with Rolling Stone, Lil Wayne discussed his upcoming album, Tha Carter VI. He told the outlet that he's focused on choosing interesting collaborators for the long-awaited project. “If there’s one thing about this album that’s different, it’s me approaching it like, ‘Man, what would I sound like on something with such and such?’” he said.

As for who Lil Wayne will be working with on Tha Carter VI, he revealed that he's got collaborations with Billie Eilish, Andrea Bocelli, Miley Cyrus, and many more artists on the tracklist. He'll be releasing the newest installment in his iconic Tha Carter series on June 6th.

