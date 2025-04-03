Lil Wayne Hypes Up "Tha Carter VI" With New Throwback Video

Lil Wayne has confirmed that his next project, Tha Carter VI, will arrive on June 6. He made the announcement on social media, earlier this week, by sharing a montage of various clips from throughout his career. “I was put here for a reason. It might be hard to outdo myself, but it ain’t hard to do myself so that’s what I do. They call me Weezy Baby, if ya nasty. So now I’ma make these platinum plaques and I’ma teach the game,” he says in the throwback video. It's soundtracked by “She Will” off of Tha Carter IV. The highly-anticipated next installment in Tha Carter series is available for pre-order now.

The video has fans stoked for new music from Lil Wayne. "I’ve never been more ready for anything in my life as far as music goes lol," one user wrote in the replies on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "The best to do it, I don’t care what anyone says. Can’t nobody put words together like him. I can’t wait for the new album." Others joked about Wayne making the announcement on April 1st.

Lil Wayne's Next Album

Lil Wayne's next album will be his first release in Tha Carter series since dropping Tha Carter V in 2018. That album featured collaborations with Swizz Beatz, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, Ashanti, Travis Scott, and the late XXXTentacion, among others. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and moved 480,000 units in its first week. Some of the popular songs on the tracklist include "Uproar" and "Mona Lisa."