Lil Wayne Announces "Tha Carter VI" Release Date

Lil Wayne had recently teased a very special announcement, and now we know that it's even better than what many fans expected. Moreover, he announced that he will finally release his long-awaited album Tha Carter VI on June 6 of this year, which is exactly the news that fans have been waiting on for years ever since Tha Carter V back in 2018. That album also saw its fair share of delays, and now that the iconic series' sixth installment is almost upon us, a lot of people are just expressing gratitude for the ride. We don't know any more details around this at press time, but we have another hip-hop blockbuster to look forward to in 2025.

What's more is that Lil Wayne picked a very interesting time to announce Tha Carter VI, as he also revealed during that aforementioned announcement tease that he would skip the Super Bowl. You probably know the debate between Weezy and Kendrick Lamar for this year's halftime show slot very well by now, although his most recent statements on the matter indicated that he has nothing but respect for K.Dot.

When Will Lil Wayne Release Tha Carter VI?

In fact, Lil Wayne actually lined this Tha Carter VI announcement up quite well with many other endeavors as of late, as well as everything else he will do leading up to the album's release on June 6. For example, LiAngelo Ball got him to remix his viral hit "Tweaker," and this version will drop this Friday (February 7) at midnight. In other words, we only have to wait a couple of hours to hear what the New Orleans legend will do over that 2000s-homage beat that took the Internet by storm. Depending on how it sounds, people's thoughts on this next Carter album could change quite quickly. But history shows us that we should never count him out.