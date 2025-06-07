Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter VI" Draws Middling Opening Day Streams

iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 - Show
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 04: Lil Wayne performs onstage during iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 on December 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )
Lil Wayne has not been receiving the most positive feedback for his new album and the streams sort of reflect that.

Lil Wayne is undoubtedly an all-time living legend in rap and fans are impressively still holding him to that standard. They should because the Louisiana native can still dominate a song when he's featured and has solo hitmaking abilities too. So, when folks feel that he's underperforming, they are going to let their thoughts fly.

Unfortunately, some fans have been disappointed with how Tha Carter VI turned out. Production quality, some of the rapping, and the features (both on and off the record) have been criticized. For example, Drake and Nicki Minaj were both reported to reunite with their Cash Money compatriot.

However, many were shocked and let down by that not being the case.

But even though there are a lot of things that listeners have sounded off on, Lil Wayne has received praise for his writing. Songs like "Sharks" and "Flex Up" are just two of the standouts in that regard.

With the overall middling feedback in mind, seeing the opening day streaming numbers hasn't been shocking. According to Kurrco, Lil Wayne pulled in an average 14.2 million plays on Spotify. For those wondering, Tha Carter V, which is now almost seven years old, drew in over 66 million.

Lil Wayne Tha Carter VI

Some Kendrick Lamar fans have been having fun with this news by pointing out how GNX accrued over 44 million streams just several hours into its debut. Of course, they are doing this because of how upset Wayne and his supporters were after K. Dot was named the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer in his hometown of New Orleans.

But even though Wayne in comparison to the more modern hip-hop/rap adjacent artists didn't have as big of an opening day, 14 million at this stage is still pretty good.

He will most likely have a successful tour, which got underway last night (June 6) at Madison Square Garden. That was his first time headlining at the iconic venue and making it more special is the fact that Tha Carter VI dropped that same day.

Big Sean, Bono of U2, Jelly Roll, Andrea Bocelli, two of his sons (Kameron & Neal), and more were featured on the 19-track LP.

