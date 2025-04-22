Lil Wayne Drops The Cover Artwork For Long Awaited "Tha Carter VI"

Revolve Festival 2025 - Inside
THERMAL, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: Lil Wayne performs onstage during Revolve Festival 2025 at Cavallo Ranch on April 12, 2025 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Revolve)
Lil Wayne is giving fans what they have been waiting on for years as the rollout is officially underway for the sixth "Carter" album.

Lil Wayne, nearly seven years removed from his last Tha Carter project, is finally reviving the series. Many of you know this already, but the rollout has finally been set in motion today. The Louisiana legend has just shared the album artwork for the sixth entry in his most iconic album collection.

It pays respects to arguably his most iconic covers in Tha Carter III and Tha Carter IV with is face as a child covered in tattoos. However, this one features the most facial ink of them and shows Wayne cracking an adorable smile as well.

Moreover, the cover takes on a brand-new color scheme of with black, red, and white, with the latter dominating. Of course, there's also the trademark lettering with a unique way of writing out the album title. "Lil Wayne Returns with Tha Carter VI The Sixth Installment Of His Iconic Carter Series."

On top of this, Weezy F. Baby has gone ahead and launched the merchandise for the record. He's including a standard vinyl for $30.00 and standard CD for $14.00 with the aforementioned cover. There are also signed copies of both physical options with the vinyl being $37.00 and the CD listed at $18.00.

When Is Lil Wayne Dropping Tha Carter VI?

Moreover, these will have unique covers that have yet to be revealed. The vinyl is sold out at press time, but there was a restock on the CDS, so get them while you can. Finally, there is a t-shirt for $45 and a hoodie showing off each Carter cover for $100.

Lil Wayne will be releasing Tha Cart VI on June 6, a date he announced after being snubbed from performing at this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show. He recently confirmed some of the features in an interview with Rolling Stone as well. Wyclef Jean, Andrea Bocelli, Miley Cyrus, Elephant ManMachine Gun Kelly, Bono, Wheezy, Kanye West, and his son Kameron Carter, are just a few. Details on the tracklist remain a mystery though.

