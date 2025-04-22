Lil Wayne To Headline Historic Madison Square Garden Concert To Debut “Tha Carter VI”

Lil Wayne is planning to release "Tha Carter VI" as his first album in the iconic series since 2018 on June 6th.

Lil Wayne will be putting on a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City in celebration of the release of his next studio album, Tha Carter VI. It will mark his first time headlining a concert at the iconic venue. It will take place on the day of the project’s release, Friday, June 6.

In addition to the concert announcement, Wayne also debuted the cover artwork for his new album on Tuesday. Similar to other projects in Tha Carter series, it depicts him as a child with his signature face tattoos. The project will mark his first release in the series since 2018.

The news comes after Wayne sat down with Rolling Stone’s Andre Gee, last week, to discuss the new project. He told the publication that he's interested in selecting surprising guest artists to collaborate with on the effort. “If there’s one thing about this album that’s different, it’s me approaching it like, ‘Man, what would I sound like on something with such and such?’” he said.

Lil Wayne's New Album

Wayne noted that Billie Eilish, Andrea Bocelli, Miley Cyrus, and many more will be making appearances on the album. However, he’s yet to reveal a full tracklist.

Elsewhere during the interview with Rolling Stone, Lil Wayne spoke on his legacy in hip-hop. “I’ve always had the same goal since the day I said it: Best rapper. Plain and simple,” he said. 

He elaborated: “When we talk about Michael Jordan, it’s just hands-down [that he’s considered the best]. Of course, LeBron [James] came up and had some people asking questions about that, but naturally, Jordan’s the best ever. I want that type of thing. That’s the legacy I want to leave when they say, ‘Weezy? Oh, sh*t, that’s the best rapper, that n**** don’t even count. If you do a list, that n**** don’t count.'”

