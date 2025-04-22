Lil Wayne Explains The Backstory Of His Infamous Donald Trump Photo

Lil Wayne has finally explained his decision to pose for a photo with Donald Trump during an event at the White House in 2020. Speaking with Rolling Stone for a new interview with Andre Gee, Wayne revealed that he only took the picture after Trump’s team suggested it.

“There was some people in there like, ‘Y’all should take a picture.’ He didn’t even ask for a picture,” Wayne recalled. “[It’s] poppin’ in this b*tch. And he has these nice little two things with him, too. [Trump] says, ‘These motherf*ckers asking me for f*cking pictures all f*cking day, man. Can we please?’ I said, ‘It’s the president. OK.’ [Trump] was like, ‘Thank you. B*tches [been] bothering me all day.’”

As for whether he was worried about backlash, Wayne said: “F*ck no, I don’t care about no backlash for nothin’ I do, you know me, man. My mama woulda been mad if I ain’t smile. That might have been the only backlash I would have worried about.”

He also discussed whether he would’ve endorsed Donald Trump if the president had asked him during the last campaign cycle. Wayne shot down the idea. “I would’ve told him, ‘You probably don’t want that,’ because I don’t know what’s going on,” he explained. “I can tell you who won the last game, but I can’t really … you know what I mean?”

He also brushed off fans labeling him a Trump supporter. “I don’t feel about it. I don’t give a f*ck about that type of sh*t. Tell ’em my d*ck big though,” he remarked.

Lil Wayne New Album

Lil Wayne's interview with Rolling Stone comes as he gears up for the release of his next studio album, Tha Carter VI. He told the outlet that he's been focused on selecting interesting guest artists to collaborate with on the effort. “If there’s one thing about this album that’s different, it’s me approaching it like, ‘Man, what would I sound like on something with such and such?’” he said.