Lizzo Demands "Real Change" After The White House's Controversial Social Media Posts

Lizzo called out the White House’s social media antics during a rant on Bluesky on Monday. In doing so, she pushed for “real change” and explained her theory as to how that can be achieved on a systemic level. in America.

“I want real change, and I know what it takes to see real change on a systemic level,” she wrote, as caught by Billboard. “Protests bring attention to demands. Marches without demands bear no fruit. Demands without a plan or an ultimatum aren’t threatening to any regime.”

Lizzo continued: “This system was built by white people to their economic benefit. The corruption happening today is white supremacy. It cannot be destroyed from the outside. White people have to come together & educate themselves on the system & be willing to be uncomfortable in it. Unify.”

As she exchanged messages with her followers, she launched into all-caps to target Donald Trump. “THE WHITE HOUSE IS USING SOCIAL MEDIA TO TROLL US,” she wrote. “THE PRESIDENT DGAF ABOUT TONE POLICING HIMSELF. REPUBLICANS ARE TALKING OUT THEY NECKLACE TO JOURNALISTS. WE HAVE TO BE BOLDER.”

Lizzo's Kamala Harris Support

It's far from the first time Lizzo has shared her opinion on political matters. Ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election, she voiced her support for Kamala Harris and gave her an official endorsement during a rally in Detroit, last October.

In other news, Lizzo is putting the finishing touches on a new album. She confirmed as much in a post on social media, last month, ahead of an appearance on Saturday Night Live. She wrote at the time: “ASTROLOGY EXPERTS Do my mercury got micro braids? Cus I got an emergency root canal, announced SNL & finished my album all in one day today.”