Lizzo's Body Transformation Continues To Stun With New Photos In Lacy Yitty Underwear

Lizzo, the boundary-breaking artist known for championing self-love, recently turned heads with a striking display of confidence and transformation.

Clad in a vivid hot pink lace bralette and matching briefs from her Yitty collection, the 36-year-old singer shared a set of unfiltered mirror selfies to Instagram. Her post, simply captioned “Smoothing lace is back. @yitty,” highlighted both the design and her physical evolution. With one pose turned to the side, Lizzo revealed her thong-lined silhouette, drawing attention from fans who quickly praised her look and progress.

The comments brimmed with admiration. One fan shouted, “BODY SO TEA I THOUGHT THE BRITISH WERE COMING,” while others lauded her for embodying natural beauty.

Another wrote, “She is a clear example of a natural and beautiful body, she is getting better,” echoing the chorus of support that’s followed Lizzo as she embraces change.

Known as much for her musical talent as her outspoken advocacy for body neutrality, Lizzo has been documenting her journey in full view of the public. In recent months, she’s shared glimpses of her lifestyle shift—from playful Twitch twerking sessions to candid posts about her fitness routine and evolving diet.

Lizzo’s Weight Loss

Speculation swirled earlier this year. When she appeared noticeably slimmer, prompting rumors that she’d used Ozempic gained traction in celebrity circles. Lizzo, never one to let misinformation stand unchecked, refuted the claims head-on.

In a Instagram post, she clarified, “When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit.” Her message was clear: the results were earned, not prescribed.

By January, she hit a personal milestone. “Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal,” she shared. “I haven’t seen this number since 2014.”

That moment, she added, reminded her—and her followers—that with commitment, transformation is possible. “Time for new goals,” she declared.

Lizzo, born Melissa Jefferson, credits her results to consistent training and a refined diet focused on animal protein and vegetables. Her openness about the process offers a refreshing contrast to the secrecy that often cloaks celebrity wellness.