Lizzo Celebrates Reaching Weight Loss Goal With New Transformation Photos

Lizzo says that she's reached a new weight loss goal and that she's the lightest she's been since 2014. She shared a pair of pictures of herself on Instagram while providing the update for fans in the caption. "I did it," she began. "Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!"

Fans have been sharing plenty of congratulatory messages in the comments section. "Way to go Lizzo. Congratulations and to hell with all the haters," one user wrote. Another added: "You are beautiful!!! No matter what the scale says you are BEAUTIFUL!!" Nick Cannon even popped up to write: "Congratulations Queen."

Despite the progress she's made, Lizzo previously said that she doesn't expect the online trolling to stop once she reaches her goal. “Even at the end of my weight loss journey, I’m not going to be considered thin by any means. I will still be considered morbidly obese on the BMI and little bros on the internet are still going to call me ‘big backed,’ but I will be happy,” she said in a prior video. Sure enough, comments on the new post were not all positive with many accusing her of being on Ozempic. Those rumors have been circulating for months at this point. Lizzo even laughed them off in an Instagram post from September. “When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit,” she joked at the time.

In other news, Lizzo recently broke her silence on facing bombshell sexual harassment lawsuits from her dancers and her former stylist during an appearance on the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast. She described herself as feeling "blindsided" and "deeply" hurt by the accusations. At the time of the interview, a judge in California had ruled against the stylist, Asha Daniels.