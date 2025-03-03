Lizzo Turns Heads For Her Weight Loss At Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty

Lizzo has always been a proponent of self-worth, body positivity, hard work, and above all, self-love. So when the haters try to turn her recent weight loss against her or others finally catch up to her grace because of it, she knows to just take it in stride and silence them with success. The singer recently popped out for the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on Sunday night (March 2) in a gorgeous black dress, showing off the fitness goal for herself that she met earlier this year. She looked beautiful, and most importantly, hopefully felt beautiful. At the end of the day, that's the only perspective that matters.

"I did it," Lizzo captioned her weight release goal post. "Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!" This joins other comments on folks' reactions. "Even at the end of my weight loss journey, I’m not going to be considered thin by any means," she expressed in a video. "I will still be considered morbidly obese on the BMI and little bros on the Internet are still going to call me ‘big-backed,’ but I will be happy."

When Is Lizzo Dropping New Music?

Outside of all of this, though, other fans are more concerned with when the Detroit native is going to drop an album. Fortunately, it seems like this could be sooner rather than later. Lizzo's new song "Love In Real Life" is her first major release since her contributions to the 2023 Barbie movie soundtrack, so fans have been waiting for a long time.