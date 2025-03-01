Lizzo Is Feeling Herself In New Livestream Clip Showing Off Her Weight Loss

Lizzo fans have been debating for weeks now about her weight loss, with most people impressed with the transformation and others raising their doubts. We are in no position to tell anyone how they should feel about their body type, and would much rather hear it straight from the source. When a fan praised her looks during her recent livestream, she excitedly got up to show off her 'fit and show off her style as well as her physique. At the end of the day, the singer and songwriter's journey is ultimately a personal one, and no amount of trolls or over-demanding fans can erase her consistent messages of self-worth, determination, and pride.

What's more is that Lizzo dropped the "Love In Real Life" single recently, pairing up this social media celebration with her grand return to music. She hadn't dropped a track since 2023, given various personal matters such as a since-dismissed sexual harassment lawsuit from former employers. Now, though, it seems like the Detroit native is excited to hop back into the game. Hopefully a more long-form release isn't that far away on the timeline.

Lizzo Weight Loss

For those unaware, Lizzo's weight loss journey began last year, or at least, that's when the gossip headlines and media circles really started to make a big deal out of it. This also coincided with more social media activity on her behalf, though, so it makes sense that this has been a particularly resonant time for fans. In late January of this year, the flautist announced that she reached her weight loss goal, hitting a number she says she hadn't seen since 2014. Most importantly, this has seemingly only bolstered her happiness, and doesn't invalidate her previous statements on physique for all you haters still reading.