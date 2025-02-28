Lizzo Sounds Loose & Energized On Groovy "Love in Real Life"

Detroit, Michigan pop star Lizzo is officially back with "Love in Real Life." It's the vocalist's first single since February 9, 2023 when she dropped a remix of "Special" featuring SZA, her almost P**sy Lasers bandmate. However, if we want to be technical, her last musical contribution was for the Barbie soundtrack on the song "Pink." There are multiple reasons for the hiatus. It's been part intentional and part unintentional. The first part of that equation revolves around Lizzo's impressive weight loss journey. She's been sharing her progress on social media and as expected, she's receiving praise and hate along the way. Then, there's the other side of the coin, which is not as positive. In August and September 2023, she was hit with two lawsuits.
The first came from former background dancers and they sued for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. As for the second, it came from a former employee in the wardrobe department. Asha Daniels claimed she was sometimes not allowed breaks during 20-hour shifts, and alleged she overheard racist and fatphobic comments from members of her team. Lizzo has denied these allegations. So, yes, it's been quite a rollercoaster for her over the last two years. But she's ready to make a full-fledged return and "Love in Real Life" is kicking off that process. It's a track to get you ready for those nights out when you aren't feeling the most confident and it's an undeniable funk-pop groove. Overall, she sounds reenergized and ready to enter this next phase of her career.
Lizzo "Love in Real Life"
Quotable Lyrics:
Tonight (Ooh)
I might make an appearance since I look this fine
And plus, it's been a while
Tonight (Ooh)
Tequila, do your job, girl, help me change my mind
How many shots this time? (One, two, three, four)
Read More: LL COOL J "THE FORCE" Album Review