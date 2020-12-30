pop music
- SongsJustin Timberlake Makes His Return With Dazzling Pop Cut "Selfish"The new Justin Timberlake track has arrived.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYasiin Bey, F.K.A. Mos Def, Thinks Drake Makes Pop Music, Not Hip-HopPeople calling this a diss are overreacting; if the Toronto superstar wasn't making pop music, he wouldn't be the Toronto superstar.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMichael Jackson's "Thriller" Album Has Been On The Billboard For 600 WeeksMichael is the best to ever do it. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicChristina Aguilera's 7 Biggest HitsFrom the iconic “Lady Marmalade,” to her signature anthem, “Beautiful.”
By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureThe Weeknd Has A Theory About Losing His VoiceThe Weeknd has thought deeply about some of his struggles.By Madison Murray
- Original ContentRita Ora Songs: Her Best HitsRita Ora has been storming the charts for years, so here's a look at the pop princess's best tracks.By Victor Omega
- Pop CultureEd Sheeran Wrote "Seven Songs In 4 Hours" After His Wife's Cancer DiagnosisEd Sheeran finds strength in writing about his wife's cancer diagnosis.By Madison Murray
- SongsJason Derulo's Most Streamed SongsJason Derulo's songs with the highest streaming numbers are ranked, listed and reviewed for fans who want to go down memory laneBy Paul Barnes
- SongsJay Wheeler Asks For Help On His New Single, "SOS"The Puerto Rican reggaetón and pop artist rides the 80s and dance-inspired wave on this new romantic single.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsQ Looks For "LUV (I KNOW I WANT THIS FOR REAL)" On New SongThe Florida artist is sure to light dance floors and vibe playlists up with this infectious new single.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsTinashe Reunites With Snakehips For New Song, "Who's Gonna Love You Tonight"Tinashe previously collaborated with the duo and Chance the Rapper on 2015's "All My Friends."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTinashe Believes She's "Underrated," Says It's "Lazy" To Call Her "Corny"She also discusses being pegged as an R&B act by her previous label even though she was clearly a Pop artist.By Erika Marie
- MusicZara Larsson & Young Thug Fend Off Cupid With New Collab "Talk About Love"Swedish singing sensation Zara Larsson enlist rap's current heavyweight Young Thug for "Talk About Love," a song about doing everything possible to avoid actually talking about love.By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureAvril Lavigne & Machine Gun Kelly May Have A Collab On The WayIt looks like Avril Lavigne and MGK are in the studio cooking up a new record. By Veracia Ankrah