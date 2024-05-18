Omar Apollo Feels A Deep Connection On "Dispose Of Me"

Omar Apollo is a balladeer that you are going to want to keep an ear out for going forward. The Apple Music Up Next artist and 2023 GRAMMY nominee is not someone we typically cater toward, as he blurs the lines between bedroom pop and soul. But he is such an intriguing talent, and he just so happens to be weaving in and out of hip-hop adjacent lanes. A couple of days ago, Omar Apollo announced his sophomore album, and today, the second single from it, "Dispose of Me," is here.

According to Uproxx, the Hobart, Indiana native revealed this exciting news to his fan base on Instagram. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM "GOD SAID NO" - out June 28th. This album is a reflection of my life for the past 2 years and I'm happy to finally present it to you." Omar's debut, Ivory, dropped in 2022 and had features from Kali Uchis and Daniel Caesar. For God Said No, the soon-to-be 27-year-old crooner will be working alongside Mustafa, as well as actor Pedro Pascal.

Listen To "Dispose Of Me" By Omar Apollo

As we said, "Dispose of Me" is Omar's second helping from the project, with "Spite" being the lead-off track. This latest offering is a stunning, yet heartbreaking tale about seeing something special in a partner, regardless of how long the other person has known them. "It don't matter if it's twenty-five years, twenty-five months / It don't matter if it's twenty-five days, it was real love / We got too much history." You can check out the new single with the link above. God Said No is due to be out on June 28.

Quotable Lyrics:

You're making me feel insecure about things I ain't thought about in years

You're bringing out my fears

And I don't see you anymore, but the words you left me are always in my ears

Always in my tears

You're a gentleness my body just won't forget

You're a handprint on my heart I just can't possess

