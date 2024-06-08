Omar Apollo Gets Sad Yet Funky On New Song "Less Of You"

The singer embraces 80s new wave.

Omar Apollo can do it all. He's a fantastic songwriter, an emotionally powerful vocalist, and a wizard on the guitar. His albums are a representation of these versatile skills, as he often blurs the lines between pop, R&B, funk, rock and even flamenco. One never really knows what they're going to get with a new Omar Apollo release, which is part of the fun. His latest single, "Less of You," is yet another surprising change of pace. The singer decides to go full Depeche Mode with a jittery, 80s pop ballad.

Apollo takes a page out of the best 80s pop, and contrasts the upbeat party sound with some deeply sad lyrics. The instrumental for "Less of You" chugs along at a frantic pace, making it one of the pop singer's most relentless tracks ever. The lyrics, as the title suggests, are deeply rooted in heartbreak. "Is this the last time I see you? Is this goodbye," he sings in the opener. "The hotel room is somewhere I please you. Now you won't bat me an eye." In lesser hands this combination could have been laughable, but Apollo fully commits to the bit. If you heard "Less of You" out of context, you'd believe that it was an obscure song from 1984. We can't wait to hear how it fits into Omar Apollo's upcoming album as a whole.

Omar Apollo Goes Full 80s Throwback On New Single

Quotable Lyrics: