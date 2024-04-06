Omar Apollo Is Still Hooked On A Past Relationship On "Spite"

Omar Apollo is one of the more unsung talents in the alternative space. He has plenty of high-prolife features for artists such as Kali Uchis, Daniel Caesar, Joji, and more. Apollo also dabbles in Latin music, which can be credited to his Mexican parents. All in all, he is an extremely versatile talent that deserves more recognition for his work. Omar Apollo is back to prove his skillset again with "Spite."

This is his first offering of 2024 as a whole so far. He did come through in October with a four-track EP called Live For Me. It featured the lead single "Ice Slippin," and most of the songs were moodier in tone and production. With "Spite" though, Omar brings some more lively and upbeat production courtesy of a guitar and light drums. On this record, he is singing about a relationship that has him strangled.

Listen To "Spite" By Omar Apollo

He has split up with this girl, but he is always thinking about her and the times they spent together. "Why you gotta ruin every night? / Fifty K, I spend it out of spite / Every time I see you on my phone / Hate that I still need you in my life." Hopefully, we get a new full-length project from him soon. It has been just about two years since that happened. For now, run up "Spite" and its music video above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Spite," by Omar Apollo? Is this the best track he has dropped as of late, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the track and why? Do you think he has a new album in the works for 2024? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Omar Apollo. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't wanna hit you back on purpose

Never said that I acted perfect

I'm too far, I'm across the boat now

Ain't been the same since I left my hometown

I've been thinking 'bout moving by you

It's been nice having somewhere to fly to

