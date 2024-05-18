Kendrick Lamar To Purchase $40 Million Los Angeles Home After Drake Beef

Kendrick Lamar is reportedly taking a victory lap after fans declared his victory in the Drake beef, and what better place to do it than his home city? Moreover, according to the Wall Street Journal and AllHipHop, he agreed to buy a house in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles for over $40 million. It's a 16,000-square-foot home from a trust connected to Viet Dinh, former chief legal and policy officer for the Fox Corporation. Reportedly, the Compton rapper would be paying over twice as much for the property than what the previous owners paid for it in 2019, which was $19.5 million.

Furthermore, this comes after Kendrick Lamar's Brooklyn apartment came up as a jab during the Drake beef, specifically on Drizzy's "Family Matters." While these claims also linked to infidelity accusations surrounding his partner Whitney Alford, many fans believe based on Instagram posts that she also moved to this apartment. However, it's unclear who is moving into this new home, as they keep their personal and private endeavors pretty close to the chest. We know thanks to albums like Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers that their complex relationship remains a supportive and caring one.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar’s “Good Kid MAAD City” Re-Enters Billboard Top 20

Kendrick Lamar Performing At Life Is Beautiful 2023

Kendrick Lamar at Life Is Beautiful 2023 on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Drake's Toronto home also came up in this feud, but less on wax and more in general. Kendrick Lamar featured his house on the "Not Like Us" cover art, along with Photoshopped child sex offender pins placed on top of it. Also, it was unfortunately a victim of a shooting in the Bridle Path neighborhood recently, which left one security guard shot and in the hospital. At press time, the motive, method, and connection behind this scare hasn't been confirmed, so it's worthless to speculate on whether this rap battle had anything to do with it.

In any case, it seems like Kendrick Lamar has a new home to enjoy in Los Angeles as his West Coast anthem continues to enjoy massive hit status. Whether or not this is the end of the Drake beef is a question we won't be able to answer for at least a few months. Or at least, until someone throws the first subliminal the other's way. We'll see what happens with rap's biggest battle in decades.

Read More: The Best J. Cole Memes Throughout Drake & Kendrick Lamar’s Beef

[via]