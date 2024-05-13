Kendrick Lamar's Fiancée Whitney Alford Celebrates Her Birthday & Mother's Day As Relationship Rumors Run Rampant

BYAlexander Cole2.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artist Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

Fans have been wanting to hear from Whitney.

Kendrick Lamar and his relationship with Whitney Alford has been put under the microscope as of late. Overall, this is because of some of the allegations that were made in Drake's song "Family Matters." Throughout this song, Drake notes that Kendrick moved to New York and that Whitney is not with him. Furthermore, he eggs on the fact that they have been engaged for nine years with no wedding. Lastly, Drizzy also alleges that Lamar is an abuser and has laid his hands on her in the past.

These are the biggest allegations leveled against Kendrick, and fans have been wanting some sort of response. Kendrick isn't active on social media, and he has never played those kinds of games throughout his career. Consequently, fans aren't all that surprised by his silence. That said, fans have wanted to hear from Whitney. After all, she is the one who could definitely put an end to all of the allegations. On Sunday, Whitney was celebrating Mother's Day and her birthday. This led a post on her Instagram story, although it wasn't what fans were waiting for.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Shares Bizarre Message On His Finsta

Kendrick Lamar & Whitney Alford Are Caught In Some Drama

Instead, you can see that Alford was engaging in some pottery. Fans also noticed that the studio she was doing this at is located in Los Angeles, which is definitely interesting given the statements that have been made lately. As for the caption, Alford wrote "Happy birthday to me. Happy Mother's Day to all my real ones." Needless to say, she seems unbothered given all that is being said about her and her family.

Let us know what you think about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, in the comments section down below. Do you feel as though fans are asking for too much as it pertains to Kendrick coming out and delivering a social media statement? Has this beef officially gotten too weird with all of the shots at family? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's Fiancé Shares Adorable Pics Of Their Children

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
kendrick lamar wife whitney alfordMusicWho Is Whitney Alford? Kendrick Lamar's High School Sweetheart8.0K
Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day FiveMusicKendrick Lamar Alleged Associate Claims Drake Paid Him $150K For Information, Fans Demand Receipts3.0K
LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - ArrivalsMusicDrake Vs. Kendrick Lamar: DJ Akademiks Alleges Drake Lied About Dave Free & Whitney Alford Affair3.6K
drake the heart pt 6MusicDrake Doubles Down On "The Heart Pt 6": Breaking Down The Allegations4.5K