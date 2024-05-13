Kendrick Lamar's Fiancée Whitney Alford Celebrates Her Birthday & Mother's Day As Relationship Rumors Run Rampant

Kendrick Lamar and his relationship with Whitney Alford has been put under the microscope as of late. Overall, this is because of some of the allegations that were made in Drake's song "Family Matters." Throughout this song, Drake notes that Kendrick moved to New York and that Whitney is not with him. Furthermore, he eggs on the fact that they have been engaged for nine years with no wedding. Lastly, Drizzy also alleges that Lamar is an abuser and has laid his hands on her in the past.

These are the biggest allegations leveled against Kendrick, and fans have been wanting some sort of response. Kendrick isn't active on social media, and he has never played those kinds of games throughout his career. Consequently, fans aren't all that surprised by his silence. That said, fans have wanted to hear from Whitney. After all, she is the one who could definitely put an end to all of the allegations. On Sunday, Whitney was celebrating Mother's Day and her birthday. This led a post on her Instagram story, although it wasn't what fans were waiting for.

Kendrick Lamar & Whitney Alford Are Caught In Some Drama

Instead, you can see that Alford was engaging in some pottery. Fans also noticed that the studio she was doing this at is located in Los Angeles, which is definitely interesting given the statements that have been made lately. As for the caption, Alford wrote "Happy birthday to me. Happy Mother's Day to all my real ones." Needless to say, she seems unbothered given all that is being said about her and her family.

Let us know what you think about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, in the comments section down below. Do you feel as though fans are asking for too much as it pertains to Kendrick coming out and delivering a social media statement? Has this beef officially gotten too weird with all of the shots at family?

