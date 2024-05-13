Kendrick Lamar Alleged Associate Claims Drake Paid Him $150K For Information, Fans Demand Receipts

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's bitter feud has become a ridiculous game of he said-she said. Overall, both artists leveled some heavy accusations at one another. Drake's team has been incredibly vocal throughout all of this, and it has led to some debunking from DJ Akademiks. Meanwhile, Kendrick and his team have stayed quiet, which makes it difficult to truly debunk the allegations he made. Strategically, Kendrick has played this perfectly. However, that hasn't stopped some people from coming out of the woodwork to pledge their allegiance to the Compton-native.

For instance, a rapper by the name of Coolee Bravo came out over the weekend and claimed to be a close associate to Kendrick Lamar. He did a Discord interview in which he made some interesting claims about Kendrick and his strategy throughout the beef. Moreover, he alleged that Drake and his team paid him $150K for some information. Coolee then goes on to say that Whitney Alford is currently with Kendrick in New York, and that he told Drake the opposite in an attempt to fool him.

Coolee Bravo Says He Is Close To Kendrick Lamar

This is a pretty massive accusation to make, especially since Kendrick has remained quiet. In fact, fans do not believe that Coolee Bravo is telling the truth. "Yeahhhh okay, I need a wire transfer screenshot or something," one person wrote on Twitter. "Ain’t believing nothing without an invoice," said another. The fans aren't too sure about the credibility of Coolee Bravo, especially since Lamar hasn't vouched for him, in the slightest. It's all very bizarre, and with all of these characters making themselves known, fans don't know what to believe anymore.

Let us know what you think of these claims from Coolee Bravo, in the comments section down below. What do you make of so many people coming out of the woodwork throughout this beef? Do you think all of this has gone down too much of a corny rabbit hole? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

