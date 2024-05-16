Stephen A. Smith Picks His Winner Of The Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar Beef

The Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud has finally died down a bit. After Kendrick's release of "Not Like Us," it seemed many had sided with the Compton rapper over Drake. Last week, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith spoke about the beef, saying it went entirely too far. He stated that it was inappropriate to make such insensitive and personal allegations as well as to bring up family members and subjects like pedophilia in a rap beef. Smith was adamant in his position of the beef being overkill and straying away from what he believes to be what rap feuds are for proving who is the better artist or lyricist. Overall, Stephen A. seemed taken aback by the viscousness of the beef. Now, he has finally decided to declare a winner.

It seems like the landmark choice for the winner of the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef is Kendrick. Everyone has pretty much assumed Drake has thrown in the towel, even though the Toronto rapper had the last word. Although he released the latest diss track, it was drowned out by a much better and much more bumping song in "Not Like Us." Stephen A. Smith has declared Kendrick the winner for that very reason. Drake seemed like he wanted it to end, and Kendrick wanted to win.

Read More: Stephen A. Smith Says Kevin Durant Is Unhappy In Phoenix

Stephen A. Smith Declares Kendrick Lamar Victorious Over Drake

It's simple for Stephen A. Smith. He says the winner is Keendrik because "Drake wanted to squash more so than Kendrick." he then says, "I personally believe both of them lost to some degree with how personal they appeared to be willing to get, and I don't think anybody wins in that." He continued, "If you the one who want to surrender, then usually you're the one who's losing. That's just logic." His take is pretty much the consensus. Drake wanted it to end more than Kendrick. Kendrick seemed fine, going back and forth for however long he needed to.

Stephen A. Smith previously expressed that he hoped the quarrel wouldn't escalate into violence. He also gave J Cole credit for ending the dispute a few weeks ago. Stephen A. Smith seems to have found the entire experience unbelievable and finds it hard to comprehend how far it has come. Overall, Stephen A. claims that, in the end, the rivalry is made them both appear bad.

Read More: Stephen A Smith Believes Drake & Kendrick Lamar Are Taking Things Too Far

[via]