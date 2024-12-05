Stephen A Smith Claims Drake Is Upset With His Kendrick Lamar Coverage

Another bad look for Drizzy.

Stephen A Smith has something to say about every topic. It's what he does for a living. He has been a vocal critic of Drake throughout his battle with Kendrick Lamar. Conversely, he has been been vocal in his support of Lamar, and his handling of the 6 God on wax. It's a stance that has dominated most of media in the months since the battle kicked off. That said, Drake did not appreciate what Stephen A Smith had to say, in particular. Smith claims that the rapper reached out to him and voiced frustration regarding his coverage.

Stephen A Smith shared all this on his self-titled show. "I understand that Drake's a bit sensitive in these times," he posited. "He's in his feelings." The analyst then let the cat out of the back with regards to the 6 God's awareness of his show. "Don't ask me how but I know he's seen this show," Smith noted. "And I know that he has seen some of the things I have said about him on this show." He then decided to speak to Drizzy directly regarding his coverage of the battle. "I did not say or echo a single negative thing about you," Stephen A Smith asserted. "What I said was fact. 'Not Like Us' got you."

Stephen A Smith Voiced Disappointment In Drake's Actions

The analyst went on to recount his opinion of the Drake diss, and the belief that Kendrick Lamar simply bested him on record. He then turned his ire towards Drake's decision to take legal action. "You take it to the studio, you take it to the streets," he explained. "It's not a crime for somebody to say, 'He got you.'" Stephen A Smith framed Drake's legal action as a weak response, and to deny the success of "Not Like Us" would be, in his estimation, to deny the truth. The analyst assured Drake that he is a great artist and he has "nothing but respect" for him. He simply wants Drake to "come back" with a song instead of a lawsuit.