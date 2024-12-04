Azealia Banks Claims She Allegedly Hooked Up With Drake

Azealia Banks continues to make wild claims on X.

Azealia Banks is certainly no stranger to saying wild things online. She frequently delivers controversial hot takes on X, often sparking debates amongst both fans and critics. This week was no exception, as recently, she took to the platform to make a shocking claim about her alleged past experiences with Drake. According to her, they allegedly hooked up at least once.

"Damnnn.. you wanna suck Drake d*ck that bad?" one X user asked her. In response, she alleged that she has. "AND DID!!!!!!!!" she wrote simply. She didn't provide fans with many more details of the alleged hookup than that, but regardless, her post has earned big reactions from Instagram users in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. While some are surprised by her allegation, others aren't and want to know more about the alleged encounter.

Azealia Bank Makes Shocking Allegation About Her Past With Drake

Banks' latest wild claim comes just a few days after she showed her support for Drake after he took legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us." She accuses UMG and Spotify of artificially boosting the song and alleges that its release could have been prevented. While this resulted in a great deal of backlash for the Toronto rapper, Banks speculates that he could actually end up making positive change.