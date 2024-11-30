Azealia Banks Thinks That Drake Could Actually Change The Music Industry For Good This Time

She sees the vision.

Everyone went up in arms when Drake launched a legal petition against Universal Music Group and Spotify, but he's got some people in his corner. Moreover, he accused his major label and the streaming service of collusion that sought to artificially inflate the commercial success of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track in order to damage him. Some folks disagree with the move, but others like Azealia Banks are fully behind The Boy.

"Oh drake DEFINITELY has the gun," Azealia Banks claimed in response to a fan's critiques. "He's about to crook umg and spotify on some minor legal formalities and actually be the first rapper in history to stage a heist of such epic proportions. It's really such a lethal chess move when you really examine it. He's going to subpoena literally every platforms records, they will not be able to cook the books- and *discover* (expose) all the shady backend parts of music streaming no one really understands... then they will all have to prove that drake is a pedophile which would make UMG and spotify look r***rded if they even did, kendrick is not going to be able to perform they not like us, and jayz is going to have officially been bodied by a singing n***a.....

Azealia Banks Defends Drake

"everyone is going to gag at how this plays out," Azealia Banks continued concerning the Drake situation. "It's better to watch and understand what's happening then get emotionally involved or pick sides, we're about to watch the girls BATTLE honey yaaass. [...] Either way I'm so perched. I'm genuinely interested on how this will turn out. This s**t is 100% about to become music industry case law whichever way it goes. People all like "oh drake is soft and blah blah," but it's tru I y refreshing to not see a contemporary rap beef end up in violence. This is some s**t my nerdy a** can get behind."