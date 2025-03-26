Fresh Pastels Land On The Air Jordan 3 “Spring Is In The Air”

The Air Jordan 3 “Spring Is In The Air” is expected to arrive during the spring of 2026. This fresh new colorway blends soft pastels with classic Jordan design. Early mock-ups suggest a seasonal palette that’s perfect for the warmer months ahead. It’s a release that mixes heritage with subtle flair. The Air Jordan 3 first hit the market in 1988. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it was the first Jordan to feature visible Air cushioning. It also introduced the iconic elephant print and Jumpman branding. Jordan wore the 3s during the 1988 dunk contest, cementing their legacy. Since then, the silhouette has stayed a fan favorite, blending performance and lifestyle appeal.

This upcoming “Spring Is In The Air” edition continues that legacy while leaning into lifestyle-forward details. It’s part of Jordan Brand’s ongoing push to refresh classics with modern, wearable twists. While exact release details are still under wraps, this drop is expected to make waves when it hits shelves. Photos show the pair dressed in white leather, with pale blue, green, and soft purple accents. The colorway is soft but still bold enough to stand out. Heel branding, aged midsoles, and purple elephant print add extra character. It’s a look that fits the season and the legacy.

This Air Jordan 3 features a white leather upper with pale blue ankle padding and perforated overlays. Soft green lace eyelets and muted purple elephant print stand out across the toe and heel. A sail midsole sits above a purple outsole, while Nike Air branding on the heel rounds out the vintage aesthetic. The colorway stays true to spring, mixing soft tones with premium textures.