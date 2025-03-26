Fresh Pastels Land On The Air Jordan 3 “Spring Is In The Air”

BY Ben Atkinson 986 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-3-spring-is-in-the-air-sneaker-news
Image via @zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 3 “Spring Is In The Air” brings pastel tones and vintage detailing to a beloved silhouette for Spring 2026.

The Air Jordan 3 “Spring Is In The Air” is expected to arrive during the spring of 2026. This fresh new colorway blends soft pastels with classic Jordan design. Early mock-ups suggest a seasonal palette that’s perfect for the warmer months ahead. It’s a release that mixes heritage with subtle flair. The Air Jordan 3 first hit the market in 1988. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it was the first Jordan to feature visible Air cushioning. It also introduced the iconic elephant print and Jumpman branding. Jordan wore the 3s during the 1988 dunk contest, cementing their legacy. Since then, the silhouette has stayed a fan favorite, blending performance and lifestyle appeal.

This upcoming “Spring Is In The Air” edition continues that legacy while leaning into lifestyle-forward details. It’s part of Jordan Brand’s ongoing push to refresh classics with modern, wearable twists. While exact release details are still under wraps, this drop is expected to make waves when it hits shelves. Photos show the pair dressed in white leather, with pale blue, green, and soft purple accents. The colorway is soft but still bold enough to stand out. Heel branding, aged midsoles, and purple elephant print add extra character. It’s a look that fits the season and the legacy.

Read More: The Air Jordan 1 Low “Dongdan” Honors Streetball In Style

Air Jordan 3 “Spring Is In The Air” Release Date

This Air Jordan 3 features a white leather upper with pale blue ankle padding and perforated overlays. Soft green lace eyelets and muted purple elephant print stand out across the toe and heel. A sail midsole sits above a purple outsole, while Nike Air branding on the heel rounds out the vintage aesthetic. The colorway stays true to spring, mixing soft tones with premium textures.

The Air Jordan 3 “Spring Is In The Air” will be released in the spring of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop.

Read More: New Images Reveal Vintage Packaging On Air Jordan 1 High “UNC Reimagined”

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-4-sierra-red-sneaker-news Sneakers First Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Sierra Red” 1048
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing Sneakers Air Jordan 3 OG SP “Diffused Blue” Receives A First Look 964
Air-Jordan-3-Desert-Sand-CT8532-002-2025 Sneakers A Fresh Look For The Air Jordan 3 In "Desert Sand" 653
air-jordan-6-premio-bin-23-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 6 Premio “BIN 23” Colorway Looks Sharp And Exclusive 3.0K