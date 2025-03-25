New Images Reveal Vintage Packaging On Air Jordan 1 High “UNC Reimagined”

Image via @flysoles91
The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” returns with vintage details and aged packaging that pays tribute to Jordan’s roots.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” is giving fans a fresh take on a beloved classic. With roots in Michael Jordan’s college career at the University of North Carolina, this colorway always carries weight. Now, it’s back with a twist that leans into nostalgia. Jordan Brand has embraced the vintage trend with this release. The shoe’s cracked leather detailing, cream midsole, and retro-inspired finishes mimic the look of a well-aged original pair. This aligns with recent “Reimagined” drops like the Air Jordan 5.

What sets this pair apart is the packaging. New images reveal a distressed Nike box featuring scuffed edges and faded print. This choice plays into the aged aesthetic and makes the unboxing experience even more special. The Air Jordan 1 has remained a cultural staple since its 1985 debut. From hardwood courts to city streets, it helped launch the signature sneaker game. Jordan’s legacy started here, and each retro drop builds on that story. As shown in the photos, this version stays true to its classic shape but leans into the “worn” look. It’s a thoughtful tribute to the past with just the right modern touch.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined”

This pair features white tumbled leather underlays with vibrant university blue overlays. A cream-tinted midsole adds vintage charm. Blue rubber outsoles match the upper. The Nike Air tongue branding and retro packaging complete the aged look. Cracked textures and soft collars reinforce the old-school feel.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” will be released on May 10th, 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” colorway brings together iconic UNC tones with a retro finish that nods to sneaker history.

