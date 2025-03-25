Air Jordan 6 OG “Infrared” Pulled From 2026 Lineup

The Air Jordan 6 OG “Infrared” was expected to make a return in 2026. Now, those plans have changed. Jordan Brand has pulled the release to make room for the upcoming “Reverse Infrared” pair. While the classic colorway has long been a fan favorite, the spotlight is shifting. The OG “Infrared” holds a special place in the Jordan legacy. It debuted in 1991 and was on Michael Jordan’s feet during his first NBA title win. The black and red look helped define the Air Jordan 6 as a bold, performance-driven sneaker. Over the years, it returned in several retros, each one selling out fast and adding to its mystique.

Still, with the spotlight now on the Reverse Infrared, it looks like Jordan Brand is focused on fresh storytelling. It is a bold move but one that makes sense in an already packed year for retros. With February locked in for the Reverse version, fans may have to wait longer for the OG to reappear. The photos above show the most recent look at what would have been the 2026 pair. Suede panels, icy soles, and vibrant red details still make this pair one of the most iconic to ever release.

Air Jordan 6 OG “Infrared”

The Air Jordan 6 OG “Infrared” features a smooth black suede upper with infrared accents along the midsole and heel. Also, the classic tongue and lace lock return. Icy translucent outsoles add contrast underfoot. Further, Nike Air branding appears on the heel tab. Overall, this pair showcases all the elements that made the original iconic. It's a shame this pair isn't dropping anymore.