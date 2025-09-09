Air Jordan 6 “White Infrared” Set For Huge 2026 Return

The Air Jordan 6 OG “White Infrared” is officially set to return in 2026, bringing back one of the most iconic sneakers in Jordan Brand history. Known for its clean white leather build and bold infrared accents, this pair has been tied to some of Michael Jordan’s most legendary on-court moments.

The 2026 drop promises to deliver an authentic experience. It stays true to the original look that first captured fans back in 1991. This release marks a significant moment for collectors and hoop fans alike.

The "White Infrared" colorway holds a special place in sneaker history. Not only for its design but for its connection to Jordan’s first NBA championship. Every retro has generated excitement, and the upcoming 2026 version is expected to do the same.

With Jordan Brand continuing to tap into nostalgia while refining materials and details, this return feels like a celebration of legacy and style. The photos provided also show the crisp white leather base paired with infrared hits along the midsole, heel, and lace locks.

Black details balance the design, while the translucent outsole completes the familiar look. Seeing this pair back in rotation reinforces just how timeless the Jordan 6 silhouette is and why the White Infrared remains a cornerstone in sneaker culture.

Air Jordan 6 “White Infrared”

The Air Jordan 6 OG “White Infrared” comes dressed in premium white leather with perforated panels throughout for breathability. Also Infrared accents hit the midsole, heel tab, and lace locks, creating a striking contrast against the clean base.

A black tongue and heel detail balance the design. Also an icy translucent outsole brings a modern edge to the retro look. Further the shoe features visible Air cushioning for comfort, staying true to its performance roots.

Heritage branding includes the Jumpman logo embroidered on the tongue and heel, reinforcing its OG feel. This pair blends history, performance, and style into one classic package.