DJ Khaled Unveils New SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 Release

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 is set to arrive this holiday season, and the first look comes straight from DJ Khaled himself. The Miami-based boutique has teamed up with Jordan Brand once again. Thus continuing its history of collaborative projects that highlight Florida’s culture.

This latest pair stands out as a bold take on the classic Jordan 3, a silhouette that has been a staple since its 1988 debut. The AJ3 has become one of the most recognizable sneakers in Michael Jordan’s lineup.

DJ Khaled shared photos of him unboxing the SoleFly collab, giving fans an early glimpse at the design. His close ties to both Jordan Brand and the Miami sneaker scene make the reveal all the more fitting.

The Jordan 3 has always carried cultural weight. It bridges basketball and lifestyle, and SoleFly’s involvement ensures that this release carries a unique storytelling element. The holiday drop positions this pair as one of the year’s highlights.

The photos provided show Khaled holding the sneakers with his usual energy and excitement, showcasing details that tie back to both Jordan history and Miami flavor. This collab isn’t just about sneakers, it’s about continuing a legacy where music, culture, and basketball collide.

SoleFly x Air Jordan 3

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 features a white tumbled leather upper with bold orange panels at the heel and midsole. Dark green accents hit the eyelets, heel branding, and outsole, while Sail tones give the shoe a vintage feel.

The classic Nike Air logo sits on the back, adding retro authenticity. Also SoleFly branding is tucked into subtle details, ensuring the collab stays rooted in Miami identity.

The visible Air unit provides comfort, while the AJ3’s signature elephant print overlays are replaced with clean leather for a refreshed look. It’s bold, classic, and rooted in history.