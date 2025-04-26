Air Jordan 3 OG “Seoul 2.0” Packaging Revealed

The Air Jordan 3 OG “Seoul 2.0” refreshes the legendary silhouette with bold new details inspired by South Korea’s flag and vibrant street culture. Mixing heritage style with global influence, this special edition release pays tribute to both Michael Jordan’s legacy and the worldwide reach of the Jumpman brand.

When the Air Jordan 3 first dropped in 1988, it revolutionized basketball sneakers with its visible Air unit, elephant print overlays, and sleek mid-top cut. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the AJ3 was also the first Jordan sneaker to feature the now-iconic Jumpman logo.

Michael Jordan wore the model during his MVP season, cementing its place in history both on and off the court. Following up on the original “Seoul” colorway from 2018, the “Seoul 2.0” version offers a refreshed design filled with personal touches.

It features premium materials, bold cultural embroidery, and packaging that nods to Korean heritage. The photos show off the rich details, including a white tumbled leather upper, shaggy suede mudguards, and a vibrant collar lining.

The tongue is stamped with the Taegeuk symbol, while the heel keeps it classic with Nike Air branding. Altogether, it blends iconic Jordan DNA with a powerful international twist.

The Air Jordan 3 OG “Seoul 2.0” features a white tumbled leather base, accented by cracked grey suede around the toe and heel. A bright red and blue sockliner pops against the neutral backdrop.

The tongue displays the Taegeuk symbol from the Korean flag, stitched in vivid color. Traditional elephant print patterns remain on the mudguards, while a vintage-toned midsole gives the sneaker an aged look. Black Nike Air branding on the heel tab keeps the retro feel alive.

A custom box and themed wrapping paper add extra storytelling layers to this globally-inspired release.