Nike Air Force 1 Low World Tour “Seoul” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Force 1 Low will be released in the "Seoul" colorway as part of the World Tour Pack. This edition features a dark olive base, providing a rich and earthy tone. Black leather overlays add a sleek and refined touch, enhancing the overall look. Purple details, including the laces and branding, offer a vibrant contrast. The "Seoul" colorway captures the essence of the city's dynamic nightlife. The design elements evoke the captivating reflections seen throughout Seoul. The combination of dark olive, black, and purple creates a modern aesthetic.

This sneaker is perfect for urban explorers who appreciate both heritage and contemporary design. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is known for its timeless silhouette and comfort. The "Seoul" edition continues this legacy with its premium materials and detailed craftsmanship. Also, the cushioned sole ensures all-day comfort, ideal for city adventures. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this release. Overall, the unique color combination and homage to Seoul make it a standout addition to any collection.

"Seoul" Nike Air Force 1 Low World Tour

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a purple midsole. Also, the upper features an olive leather base with black leather overlays. Further, the Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, in purple leather. Dark purple laces and a black heel tab complete the design. Nike branding can be found on both the tongues and heels. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway, combining dark purple, olive, and black tones.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low World Tour “Seoul” will be released this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

