Nike Dunk Low “Astronomy Blue” Officially Revealed

A cool blue coming later this year.

The Nike Dunk Low is gearing up for an exciting release with the upcoming "Astronomy Blue" colorway. This iteration features a striking blue leather base that immediately catches the eye. The vibrant blue provides a fresh, bold look, perfect for any sneaker enthusiast. Complementing the blue base are the sleek black leather overlays. These overlays add depth and contrast to the design, enhancing the shoe's visual appeal. The black detailing continues onto the laces and tongue, creating a cohesive and polished look.

This white midsole contrasts beautifully with the blue and black upper, making the colors pop even more. The outsole is finished in black, ensuring durability and a consistent aesthetic. Nike’s iconic Swoosh logo appears in black on the sides, maintaining the theme and adding a signature touch. Inside, the sneakers offer comfort and support, true to the Dunk Low’s reputation. The "Astronomy Blue" colorway combines bold colors with classic design elements, making it a versatile addition to any collection. As anticipation builds, sneaker fans are eager to grab this fresh and stylish pair.

"Astronomy Blue" Nike Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a dark rubber sole with a white midsole. Also, the upper features a blue leather base with black leather overlays. Further, the Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, in black leather. Black laces and a black heel tab complete the design. Nike branding can be found on both the tongues and heels. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway, combining black and blue tones.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Astronomy Blue” will be released at some point this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

