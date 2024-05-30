Nike Dunk Low “Biker Tattoos” Officially Unveiled

Nike Sportswear is expanding its Dunk Low lineup with the bold "Biker Tattoos" colorway. This new edition brings an edgy, rebellious spirit to the collection. The design is inspired by classic biker tattoos, adding a nostalgic and unique touch. Also, the intricate tattoo-themed details make the "Biker Tattoos" Dunk Low a standout piece. Further, the sneaker features a full leather build with mesh tongues and an inner lining for comfort. The toe box is perforated with a spider-web design, enhancing its rebellious look.

The colorway includes a black base with Gym Red overlays and white Swoosh logos. Vibrant accents of Atomic Teal and University Gold highlight the heels. A solid black rubber sole completes the design, ensuring durability and style. The Nike Dunk Low "Biker Tattoos" is perfect for those looking to add an edgy twist to their sneaker collection. Its unique aesthetic and high-quality materials make it a must-have. Overall, sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this release, drawn by its bold design and nostalgic appeal.

"Biker Tattoos" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a matching black midsole. A black leather material constructs the uppers with gym-red leather overlays. A white Nike Swoosh and black laces complete the design. Both the tongue and heels feature Nike branding, on a yellow base. To add details, a spider web design is on the toebox, and the tongue features tattoo designs on the inside.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Biker Tattoos will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

