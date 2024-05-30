Nike Air Force 1 Low WMNS “Black Suede” Gets Official Images

Image via Nike

An all-black look, with the highest quality materials.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is gearing up for the release of its "Black Suede" colorway, exclusively for women. This sleek edition features a black suede upper, exuding elegance and sophistication. The all-black colorway adds a timeless and versatile appeal to the iconic silhouette. Crafted with premium materials, the "Black Suede" Air Force 1 Low promises both style and durability. The suede construction offers a luxurious texture, elevating the sneaker's aesthetic. Also, this exclusive release is designed to cater to the tastes of female sneaker enthusiasts, providing a chic and stylish option for everyday wear.

The "Black Suede" iteration maintains this legacy, ensuring a comfortable fit for all-day wear. Whether for casual outings or more formal occasions, these sneakers are a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Sneaker collectors and fans of the Air Force 1 Low are eagerly anticipating the release of the "Black Suede" colorway. Overall, with its understated yet sophisticated design, this exclusive edition is sure to become a coveted item among fashion-forward individuals.

"Black Suede" Nike Air Force 1 Low WMNS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a matching black midsole. Also, the uppers are fully comprised of a black suede. Continuing the theme, a black Swoosh and black laces are present. Moreover, black Nike branding is located on both the tongues and heels of these cohesive sneakers. Overall, this pair is celebrated for its classic design and unparalleled comfort.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low WMNS “Black Suede” will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

