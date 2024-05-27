Nike Dunk Low “Black/Midnight Navy” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Dunk Low is set to impress with its upcoming "Black/Midnight Navy" colorway releasing this summer. This sleek sneaker features a midnight navy base that exudes a cool, sophisticated vibe. Complementing this deep blue foundation are black overlays that add depth and contrast to the design. Tan accents are strategically placed, bringing a subtle yet striking touch to the overall look. These accents highlight the Swoosh on the sides and branding details, adding a unique twist to the classic silhouette.

The Nike Dunk Low maintains its reputation for comfort and style. The leather upper ensures durability and a premium feel, while the padded collar and tongue provide additional support and cushioning. The rubber outsole offers excellent traction, making these sneakers ideal for both casual wear and more active pursuits. This "Black/Midnight Navy" colorway is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts looking to add a refined yet bold pair to their collection. With its timeless design and contemporary color scheme, the Nike Dunk Low continues to be a standout choice.

"Black/Midnight Navy" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a tan rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The upper features a midnight navy leather base with black leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, in tan leather. Black laces and a black heel tab complete the design. Tan Nike branding can be found on both the tongues and heels. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway, combining black and midnight navy tones with tan accents.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low "Black/Midnight Navy" will be released later this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

