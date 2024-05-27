Nike Cortez “Light Pumice/Metallic Silver” Details Revealed

BYBen Atkinson106 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike

A fresh take on a beloved model.

The Nike Cortez is set to drop in an elegant "Light Pumice/Metallic Silver" colorway. This upcoming release showcases a light pumice leather base, offering a sleek and minimalist look. Suede overlays enhance the design, adding texture and a touch of sophistication. The metallic silver Swoosh stands out against the subtle tones, providing a striking contrast. The classic silhouette of the Nike Cortez remains timeless, with this colorway adding a fresh and contemporary twist. The light pumice base exudes understated elegance, while the suede overlays contribute to the premium feel of the sneaker.

The metallic silver Swoosh not only adds a modern edge but also highlights the iconic branding in a bold way. Comfort is not compromised in this stylish design. The Nike Cortez "Light Pumice/Metallic Silver" features a cushioned midsole, ensuring support and comfort for all-day wear. The durable rubber outsole provides excellent traction, making it suitable for various activities. This new colorway is perfect for those who appreciate classic designs with a modern flair. The "Light Pumice/Metallic Silver" edition is a versatile and stylish addition to any sneaker collection.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “First In Flight” New On-Foot Images

“Light Pumice/Metallic Silver” Nike Cortez

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grooved sail sole with a white midsole that features a black streak. Also, the uppers are constructed completely of light pumice leather and the Nike Swoosh is featured in a metallic silver. Further, suede overlays are on the front and heels. The laces and the sock liner are both light pumice, adding to the minimalism of the sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Cortez “Light Pumice/Metallic Silver” is releasing this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Light Grey/Midnight Navy” Officially Revealed

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
SneakerHeader.001SneakersNike Air Huarache Runner "Cacao Wow" Coming Soon33
image-30SneakersNike Dunk Low “Light Pumice” Combines White And Grey Tones524
SneakerHeader.001SneakersNike Dunk Low “Black/Midnight Navy” Officially Unveiled19
SneakerHeader.001SneakersNike Dunk Low “Baltic Blue” Official Photos Revealed29