Nike Cortez “Light Pumice/Metallic Silver” Details Revealed

The Nike Cortez is set to drop in an elegant "Light Pumice/Metallic Silver" colorway. This upcoming release showcases a light pumice leather base, offering a sleek and minimalist look. Suede overlays enhance the design, adding texture and a touch of sophistication. The metallic silver Swoosh stands out against the subtle tones, providing a striking contrast. The classic silhouette of the Nike Cortez remains timeless, with this colorway adding a fresh and contemporary twist. The light pumice base exudes understated elegance, while the suede overlays contribute to the premium feel of the sneaker.

The metallic silver Swoosh not only adds a modern edge but also highlights the iconic branding in a bold way. Comfort is not compromised in this stylish design. The Nike Cortez "Light Pumice/Metallic Silver" features a cushioned midsole, ensuring support and comfort for all-day wear. The durable rubber outsole provides excellent traction, making it suitable for various activities. This new colorway is perfect for those who appreciate classic designs with a modern flair. The "Light Pumice/Metallic Silver" edition is a versatile and stylish addition to any sneaker collection.

“Light Pumice/Metallic Silver” Nike Cortez

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grooved sail sole with a white midsole that features a black streak. Also, the uppers are constructed completely of light pumice leather and the Nike Swoosh is featured in a metallic silver. Further, suede overlays are on the front and heels. The laces and the sock liner are both light pumice, adding to the minimalism of the sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Cortez “Light Pumice/Metallic Silver” is releasing this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

