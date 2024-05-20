Nike Dunk Low “Denim Turquoise” Official Photos Revealed

The Nike Dunk Low is set to make a splash with its upcoming "Denim Turquoise" colorway. This fresh iteration is dropping later this year. The pair features a clean white leather base, offering a classic backdrop for the vibrant accents. Turquoise leather overlays add a bold pop of color, giving the sneakers a striking look. The combination of white and turquoise creates a crisp, eye-catching aesthetic. The Dunk Low’s timeless design is enhanced by these contemporary hues. The white midsole complements the overall look, while the turquoise outsole ties the design together. These elements ensure that the sneaker stands out in any crowd.

The quality leather construction promises durability and comfort. The perforated toe box allows for breathability, making these shoes ideal for everyday wear. The padded collar and tongue add to the comfort, providing a snug fit. This "Denim Turquoise" colorway is perfect for those looking to add a fresh, vibrant pair to their collection. Whether you're a long-time Dunk fan or new to the style, this release offers something special. Keep an eye out for the drop date and make sure to snag a pair before they're gone.

"Denim Turquoise" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a turquoise rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers are almost entirely white leather, with turquoise overlays and a turquoise Nike Swoosh found in leather. The heels and tongue both feature Nike branding in turquoise and the insoles feature are turquoise. Overall, these sneakers feature a cool and clean turquoise colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Denim Turquoise” will be released at some point this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

