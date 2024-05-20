Nike Air Force 1 Low “NY vs. NY” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is set to release in the vibrant “NY vs. NY” colorway this year. Inspired by New York's rich basketball culture, this pair stands out with its dynamic design. The sneaker features a mostly white upper, providing a clean canvas for the colorful accents. Vibrant orange, pink, and blue details add a striking contrast, making the shoes pop. The classic Air Force 1 silhouette is maintained, offering timeless appeal and versatility. The bright hues on the Swoosh, heel tab, and outsole reflect the energy and spirit of New York’s street basketball scene.

The mix of colors also pays homage to the city’s diverse and vibrant neighborhoods. Comfort is not compromised, with the Air Force 1's signature cushioned midsole ensuring all-day wearability. The leather upper provides durability, while perforations in the toe box offer breathability. The “NY vs. NY” branding on the tongue and heel further ties the sneaker to its inspiration, celebrating the city’s iconic basketball tournaments. This upcoming release will attract both sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike. The Nike Air Force 1 Low “NY vs. NY” is not just a tribute to New York’s basketball heritage but also a statement piece.

"NY vs. NY" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an icy blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole with AIR branding. The uppers are almost entirely white-colored leather, with a vibrant Nike Swoosh on the sides. The heels and tongue both feature NY vs. NY branding. Also, the sides feature more NY vs. NY branding.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “NY vs. NY” is going to drop sometime this summer. Also, the retail price is expected to be $135 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

