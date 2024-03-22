Nike Ja 1 “NY vs NY” Officially Revealed

Experience New York's streetball culture in a pair of sneakers.

Nike-Ja-1-NY-vs-NY-FV1286-400-5

The Nike Ja 1 will make a statement with its upcoming "NY vs NY" colorway, capturing the essence of New York's vibrant street basketball culture. With a bold blue base and striking pink overlays, this sneaker embodies the energy and intensity of the city's iconic basketball scene. Designed to pay homage to the competitive spirit and fierce rivalries found on the courts of New York, the "NY vs NY" colorway features eye-catching details that celebrate the city's rich basketball heritage. The combination of blue and pink hues creates a visually dynamic look, making this sneaker a standout choice for both on and off the court.

As a nod to New York's iconic street basketball culture, the Nike Ja 1 "NY vs NY" colorway is a must-have for any sneaker enthusiast looking to showcase their love for the game. Whether you're hitting the courts or hitting the streets, this bold and stylish sneaker is sure to turn heads and make a statement wherever you go. Stay tuned for the release of the Nike Ja 1 "NY vs NY" colorway, as it promises to be a highly coveted addition to any sneaker collection. Don't miss your chance to represent the spirit of New York basketball with this iconic silhouette from Nike.

"NY vs NY" Nike Ja 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a blue Nike react rubber sole and a vibrant teal midsole. A blue mesh constructs the uppers, more blue leather overlays. Also, a [ink Nike Swoosh wraps around the heels of the sneakers and blue laces complete the design. Next, the tongues feature Ja Morant branding but the left features orange and the right in black.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Ja 1 “NY vs NY” is going to drop on June 1st. Also, the retail price is expected to be $130 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

