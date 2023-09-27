Nike Ja 1 “Smoke” Release Details

The Nike Ja 1 is all about embracing challenges and channeling the fearless spirit of NBA star Ja Morant. With its upcoming "Smoke" colorway, Nike is paying homage to Ja's bold declaration: "We ain't ducking no smoke. We run up the chimney." This statement, in response to Patrick Beverly, epitomizes Ja Morant's unwavering confidence on the court. The "Smoke" colorway embodies this attitude with its striking design. Dark, smoky hues blend seamlessly, symbolizing the resilience and determination to face any opponent head-on. The shoe's sleek silhouette and signature branding evoke a sense of power and purpose.

Functionally, the Nike Ja 1 delivers top-tier performance. Its responsive cushioning and grippy outsole ensure agility and control on the hardwood. This footwear isn't just a style statement; it's a tool for athletes and fans alike to step into the mindset of a rising basketball star. For fans of Ja Morant and those who appreciate a bold, fearless approach to the game, the Nike Ja 1 "Smoke" colorway is a must-have. It's a reminder that in the face of adversity, true champions embrace the challenge and rise above it, just as Ja Morant does every time he steps onto the court.

"Smoke" Nike Ja 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a rubber sole and a sail midsole. A black mesh material constructs the uppers, with black leather overlays. Black laces and a black tongue complete the design. The tongues also feature the Ja Morant logos, with the left in yellow the the right in silver. Grey Swooshes adorn the sides, and "We ain't ducking no smoke" is written on the sides.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Ja 1 "Smoke" will be released on October 6th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $120 when they drop.

