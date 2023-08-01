Nike Ja 1 “Light Smoke Grey” Revealed

Ja Morant did a great job with his first-ever signature model, the Nike Ja 1. Overall, this is one of those shoes that is hard to dislike. It has an easy-to-digest silhouette and there are already a ton of amazing colorways out on the market. Furthermore, this is one of those shoes that has showcased Ja’s personality. While he may be undergoing some missteps off the court, his new sneaker line certainly is not one of them. If anything, it is easily the best thing he’s got going currently.

Throughout this year, the Nike Ja 1 has been getting an abundance of new offerings. Of course, a new NBA season is almost upon us, which means there is going to be people wanting a fresh silhouette. Consequently, Nike wants to get out as many new offerings as possible. Below, you can find their latest offering, called “Light Smoke Grey.” If you are familiar with Nike, you will know this is a common theme they have used in the past.

“Light Smoke Grey” Nike Ja 1

Overall, this is a colorway that is filled with a lot of neutral tones. Firstly, the shoe is covered in some white mesh. Secondly, the sneaker has a white midsole with some dark grey on the outsole. The black Nike swoosh on the sides adds some contrast as well. Lastly, we get some orange on the tongue, which features a nice Ja Morant logo.

More Photos

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this new Nike Ja 1 color scheme will come out on August 11th for a price of $110 USD. Overall, this is a great model that is definitely going to turn a few heads. Sure, it isn’t flashy, but the silhouette in an of itself is a banger. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

