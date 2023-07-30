Nike Air Force 1 Low “White/Icy Blue” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is a popular sneaker loved by sneaker enthusiasts. Introduced in 1982, it quickly became an iconic classic. With its comfortable fit and durable design, it’s perfect for everyday wear. The low-top silhouette offers a versatile look that matches various outfits. Featuring the Nike Swoosh and branding, it has a recognizable appeal. Whether you’re a sneakerhead or a casual wearer, the Nike Air Force 1 Low is a must-have in your collection.

Its enduring popularity as a sneaker legend is admired by generations for its simple yet stylish design. When you wear the Air Force 1 Low, you’re sporting a true classic that continues to make a statement in sneaker culture. Now the AF1 is getting a clean new colorway. Featuring an icy blue sole, this sneaker is the definition of classy. It’s new colorways like these that are the reason why this silhouette is still on top. People will continue to see a new version of the AF1 and that isn’t stopping any time soon.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Mid “White/Black” First Photos

“White/Icy Blue” Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

As mentioned, the sneakers feature an icy blue translucent sole that is the main selling point of this sneaker. The sneakers also have a crisp white midsole, which matches the uppers. White leather dominates the rest of the sneakers, with perforations on the toebox for breathability. White branding is featured on the tongue and a silver Nike Air is featured on the heel. Overall, these sneakers are the definition of clean. The icy sole is such a popular selling point and the rest of the sneaker doesn’t disappoint.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “White/Icy Blue” is releasing at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: MSCHF x Crocs: Which Celebs Are Wearing Them?

[Via]