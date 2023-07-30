MSCHF x Crocs: Which Celebs Are Wearing Them?

The MSCHF x Crocs collaboration brought forth a bold and unconventional creation- the Big Yellow Boots. Combining the charm of Crocs with MSCHF’s flair, these boots feature a unique design and vibrant color, turning heads wherever. Also, with comfort and style at the forefront, the collaboration broke traditional boundaries, appealing to fashion lovers and trendsetters alike. The result was a fusion of creativity and practicality, redefining footwear and setting new standards in the world of fashion.

The popular and fashion-forward collaboration has taken to the celebrity world. We take a look at celebrities who have been seen wearing a pair of the MSCHF x Crocs boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Earlier this month, it was reported that Lil Durk had been hospitalized due to dehydration and exhaustion. The rapper later shared that he had been released from the hospital, telling fans he was on the road to recovery. Durk ended up canceling a slew of dates on his “Sorry For The Drought” tour, telling fans that he was not yet in the clear to perform.

He was pictured wearing the MSCHF x Crocs boots in a photoshoot as he drives a similarly yellow-colored 4-wheeler. One fan commented, “Look like my boy stomped on Spongebob,” referring to the blocky yellow boots.

Victoria Beckham

Image via Victoria Beckham (Instagram)

Victoria Beckham, a universal businesswoman, has also shown off her pair of big yellow boots. Her brand is very fashion-forward and her fans will sell out anything she promotes. Her husband, David Beckham, has also been in the news lately for his role in the transfer of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami CF.

She seemingly posted this photo in collaboration with MSCHF, as she tagged them in the Instagram story. Interestingly enough, Beckahm had said she would “rather die” than wear a pair of purple Crocs that Justin Bieber had sent her.

Rubi Rose

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Rubi Rose was also recently seen wearing an elegant, floor-length blue gown as she poses with a glass of champagne. She rocks minimal, tasteful jewelry in the photos, dubbing this version of herself “classy Rubi.” Rubi Rose is known to drop jaws with her frequent thirst traps. Last month, she showed off a rhinestone-studded G-string on Twitter, sparking a bit of a debate.

Now she has posted with the MSCHF x Crocs collab. “Sweet yellow bone he call me honey mustard 💛,” the OnlyFans creator captioned her latest IG photo dump. She is definitely providing the boots with some press and letting fans gear up for the release on August 9th.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton is a global superstar and the fact that she is wearing the new MSCHF x Crocs collab is definitely big. She was recently in the news for saying that, for years, she considered sex to be a “chore” and would fake orgasms with her sexual partners. Speaking about her sexuality in her new memoir, Paris: The Memoir, she revealed that she once thought she was asexual. Stellar Magazine published an excerpt of the upcoming book on Saturday.

She’s also got a very large following on TikTok, with 8.5 million followers. She recently posted a video showing how hard it was to get the big yellow boots off, as she and an assistant revealed their struggles. Fans of these boots will have their own struggles, as the retail price from MSCHF is set to be a whopping $450.

