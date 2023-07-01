Lil Durk Wears MSCHF & Crocs Big Yellow Boot Collab Ahead Of Release Date

By now, you may have forgotten about the Big Red Boot craze that took over social media in the early months of 2023. Artists like Fivio Foreign, Coi Leray, Lil Wayne, and Ciara all sported the unique, MSCHF-designed shoes, though some of them received more praise for their outfits than others. As we moved into the spring, the same company returned with their Backwards Sneaker, which Donald Glover and the Clermont twins happily repped, but since then, we haven’t heard much on the brand’s front. However, on Monday (July 24), they confirmed that they’ve been working on something major – a collaboration with Crocs.

The hole-clad shoes made a major comeback throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and have remained a comfortable staple in many people’s wardrobes since. Seeing an opportunity to capitalize on the virality of their Big Red Boot and Crocs’ classic silhouette, MSCHF is gearing up to unleash the Big Yellow Boot, which comes complete with several holes throughout the bottom of the shoe, along with the classic back strap, though it maintains the structure of its predecessor. The shoe will be made available on August 9th, as revealed in an Instagram post featuring Paris Hilton this afternoon.

Big Yellow Boots Coming this August

As High Snobiety reports, the new colorway will cost $450 USD and will be available via the MSCHF website and Sneakers app at 2 PM EST via raffle. Much like with their other releases, the company has been giving celebrities early gifts to help drum up attention ahead of the official Big Yellow Boots drop next month.

Lil Durk is among those tapped for this seaon’s rollout. The Chicago-based rapper made his footwear stand out even more with an all-white outfit, however, social media doesn’t seem to be feeling his look at this time. “Thought that s**t was photoshopped on his feet 😂,” one person joked after seeing the latest photos of Smurk.

Lil Durk Steps Out in His MSCHF x Crocs

See Lil Durk in his MSCHF x Crocs kicks below. Would you be confident enough to pull off a pair of the new Big Yellow Boots? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

