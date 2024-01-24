Nike Ja 1 "All-Star" Gets A Release Date: Official Photos

Overall, the Nike Ja 1 has proven to be one of the best signature sneaker models on the entire market. Ja Morant has had a difficult year, however, his work with Nike has continued to excel. If you have paid attention to this shoe, then you absolutely know what we are talking about. There have been a ton of new colorways making their way to store shelves. With Morant being a young player, the younger generation is resonating with his shoe. Moreover, it helps that these kicks are typically colorful and filled with personality.

Soon, the All-Star game will be taking place. This means there is going to be a whole host of new shoes coming to the sneaker world. The vast majority of these will be coming from signature sneaker lines, and the fans are excited. Well, as it turns out, Nike is already making themselves extremely busy. Below, you can find the Nike Ja 1 "All-Star" which is colorful offering that appears to jumble some previous Ja 1 color schemes together.

"All-Star" Nike Ja 1

Image via Nike

Firstly, the sneaker has a red toe box that extends to about halfway through the shoe. Secondly, the back half of the sneaker is black with an orange Nike swoosh throughout. Orange also appears on the inner lining of the sneaker, while the tongue is purple. Lastly, the midsole here is a mixture of both white and blue.

More Photos

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this new sneaker will be coming out on February 16th around the time of the All-Star Game. Furthermore, it will cost you about $140 USD which is fairly affordable as far as Nike Basketball is concerned.. Overall, this seems like a dope colorway that will definitely get some people excited. Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will always bring you the latest releases from all of the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

