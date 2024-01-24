Nike Dunk Low “Since ’72” Official Photos Revealed

The Nike Dunk Low, a timeless classic since its debut in 1972, continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts. The upcoming "Since '72" colorway pays homage to the Dunk Low's rich heritage with a pacific moss color scheme. This pair, steeped in history, combines cream and light brown accents for a tasteful and nostalgic aesthetic. As a nod to its inception year, the "Since '72" Dunk Low brings a sense of authenticity to the iconic silhouette. The pacific moss hue adds a contemporary touch, while cream and light brown details contribute to a balanced and versatile design.

The Dunk Low, known for its simplicity and versatility, maintains its status as a streetwear staple. The "Since '72" colorway not only celebrates the Dunk's large legacy but also introduces a fresh interpretation of the classic sneaker. With its timeless appeal and a color palette inspired by nature, this release is poised to be a standout choice for those who appreciate the intersection of history and style in their footwear.

“Since ’72” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a brown gum rubber sole with a sail midsole. The uppers are constructed from a cream leather base, with slightly darker tan leather overlays. Also, a pacific moss green is found on the Nike Swoosh and heels. Finally, Nike branding is found on the tongues and heels of the shoes.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Since ’72” will be released in the summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

