Nike Dunk Low “Reverse Curry” Officially Revealed

The Nike Dunk Low is an iconic sneaker loved for its style and versatility. The upcoming "Reverse Curry" colorway adds a fresh twist to this classic silhouette. Keeping the Dunk Low's signature design, the "Reverse Curry" features a blend of earthy tones, flipping the original Curry color scheme for a new, eye-catching look. With its low-profile silhouette, the Dunk Low offers a mix of comfort and street-ready appeal. This edition's palette combines rich browns and subtle pops of color, creating a standout option for sneaker enthusiasts.

The Dunk Low's enduring popularity stems from its timeless design and adaptability to various styles. The "Reverse Curry" iteration adds to the Dunk's legacy, offering a unique spin that's both nostalgic and modern. Sneaker fans and collectors alike anticipate this release for its fusion of heritage and fresh aesthetics. Overall, the "Reverse Curry" colorway promises to be a sought-after choice, blending classic Dunk style with a captivating new color arrangement.

"Reverse Curry" Nike Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a reverse curry rubber sole with a clean white midsole. Nike constructs the upper of the Nike Dunk Low with a reverse curry leather base and overlays of white leather. Also, the laces are the same shade of brown and the Nike Swoosh is white leather. Next, Nike branding can be found on the tongue, heel, and insoles all in the same brown/white color scheme. Overall, this sneaker features a cohesive color scheme that combines just two colors, white and brown.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Reverse Curry” will be released on January 12th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

